Ravens vs. Bills Among 'Best Games of the Decade'
The Divisional Round may make for the best weekend of football in any given NFL season, and this weekend looks to be no exception.
All four matchups look like absolute delights, but there's one that clearly stands out as the best. Of course, that would be the matchup between the AFC No. 3 seed Baltimore Ravens and No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills, which concludes the weekend on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Not only is this a matchup of the AFC's elite, but also a matchup of the top two MVP candidates in Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Buffalo's Josh Allen. No doubt about it, this is going to be must-watch television, with some even going a step beyond that.
"This is like one of the best games of the decade," The Ringer’s Bill Simmons said. "I'm so excited for it."
These two teams met earlier this season in Week 4, but that game turned into a laugher as baltimore won 35-10 on Sunday Night Football. This time around, though, both teams are playing arguably the best football of anyone in the league, and there's far higher stakes in a win-or-go-home game.
"There’s always that one game before the Super Bowl that we all wish was the Super Bowl," SB Nation's James Dator wrote. "The contest between legendary quarterbacks, amazing teams, titans of the NFL — who just so happened to be locked in the same conference.
"Normally it comes in the AFC or NFC Championship, but for the 2024 season we’re being treated to it a week early. The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are poised to give us the best game of the season, and in the Wild Card round, both teams proved why... Now the two teams meet in the AFC Divisional Playoff round in what feels like a prelude to who will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl."
Of course, the winner of this game will still have to go through the AFC Championship Game, likely against a Kansas City Chiefs team looking to three-peat. However, there's no doubt that this matchup will be a fireworks show.
