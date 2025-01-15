Bills Sign Former Ravens QB Before Playoff Game
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may be the single toughest player in the league to game plan for due to all the different ways he can beat opposing defenses.
Ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round matchup, the Buffalo Bills are clearly doing everything they can prepare for Jackson's unique skill set.
On Wednesday, the Bills signed former Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown to their practice squad. This move is not only notable in and of itself, but for what it means for Buffalo's game plan.
Like Jackson, Brown is also a quarterback who can both pass and run, though not nearly as effective obviously. Many teams will often have scout team players play the role of an opposing star in practice leading up to a big game, and with Brown's playing style and knowledge of the Ravens offense, it seems very likely that that's what the Bills are doing here.
Brown joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2022, and actually did see some action during the regular season. He made his regular-season debut during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 of the 2022 campaign after Tyler Huntley suffered a concussion (Jackson was already out due to injury), completing three of five passes for 16 yards and taking a sack.
The 26-year-old then started the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, and had a tough day as he completed just 19 of 44 passes for 286 yards with two interceptions and also fumbled. Huntley returned to start the Wild Card Round game against the Bengals the following week, which the Ravens lost 24-17.
Brown was also with the Bills briefly during the preseason, playing the bulk of their preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers before being waived shortly after.
It's an interesting move, but with Buffalo facing just as much pressure as Baltimore, it couldn't hurt to get a bit of extra preparation in before Sunday's highly-anticipated showdown.
