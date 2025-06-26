Breakout EDGE Believes Jaire Alexander Could Help Ravens Pass Rush
The Baltimore Ravens' addition of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander has big implications for not just the secondary, but the defense as a whole.
Of course, Alexander's impact will be most felt in the secondary, where he figures to start on the outside opposite 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins. Brandon Stephens struggled throughout much of last season, so if Alexander stays healthy and plays up to his Pro Bowl talents, he should make a massive difference.
In turn, that will allow the pass rush to get to the quarterback more often while opposing receivers struggle to get open. At least, that's what breakout pass rusher Odafe Oweh believes.
"More sacks, more sacks. That's all I said," Oweh said on "The SiriusXM Blitz." "So, I am excited to see what he can do. … If they get interceptions, we get sacks, we'll be the best defense."
The Ravens already had 54 sacks last season, the second most in the league. Oweh, a 2021 first-round pick, was responsible for 10 of those, taking a massive step forward after having just 13 in his first three NFL seasons.
That's not the end game, though. Oweh not only believes he has areas he can improve in, but believes the entire team does as well.
"Just take care of the football and cause turnovers," Oweh said. "Our last game [against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round], we lost the turnover battle, 3-0."
"If we can just continue to be the type of defense that we are in the regular season and realize that we are enough, each individual player that we have is enough, if we just play to our capabilities, play your one-elevens, we're going to win. I feel like if we do that, we're hoisting the Lombardi."
