Analyst: Ravens Have Better Super Bowl Path This Season
Last year, the Baltimore Ravens cruised through the regular season en route to a 13-4 record and the top seed in the AFC. This season has been more of a struggle, though, as the Ravens currently sit at 8-5 and will likely be a wild card team in the postseason.
On paper, that's obviously a much harder path to the Super Bowl then they had last year, when they lost to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. In practice, though, that may not necessarily be the case.
During an appearance on the "Move the Sticks" podcast, NFL Network's Bucky Brooks argued that the Ravens might be better-equipped to succeed as an underdog rather than a favorite like last season.
"They may have a better path to the Super Bowl this year because last year they entered the tournament with all the pressure as the top seed," Brooks said. "This year, it won't be the same, and you can make the case that maybe it's a better team this year than last year. They just have to find their way. Hopefully, John Harbaugh can push the right buttons and get this team going because they certainly are good enough to be there in the end."
The point about this year's Ravens team potentially being better than last year's is quite interesting. The offense is probably better with the addition of Derrick Henry, but the defense and special teams unit being markedly worse likely gives the 2023 team the edge overall.
Either way, though, the Ravens aren't competing with last year's version of themselves, but other teams around the league this year. At their best, they're a team that very few others would want to see in the postseason, but finding that consistency is the key.
"The Baltimore Ravens drive me a bit crazy," Brooks said. "When you look at them, the way that they're constructed, you're like, 'Man, that team has Super Bowl written all over them.' They're so good on offense with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry... Defensively, they still have enough goons and enforcers to impose their will on opponents.
"But then you look up and a game that they should win, they drop. And games that they're not supposed to win, they dominate. It's the craziest Jekyll and Hyde act that I've seen of an NFL team."
If the playoffs started today, the No. 5 seed Ravens would face the No. 4 seed Houston Texans in what looks like a favorable Wild Card Round matchup. The game between them on Christmas Day will obviously reveal more on that matchup, though.
