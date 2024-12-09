Ravens Massive Favorites Over Giants
As consistently one of the NFL's better teams throughout the Lamar Jackson era, the Baltimore Ravens are well accustomed to being heavy favorites, but rarely like this.
Coming off their bye week, the Ravens head north to face the lowly New York Giants on Sunday. The Giants have had a miserable season thus far, currently tied for the worst record in the league at 2-11. The misery continued in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, which featured a plane banner calling for owner John Mara to "fix this dumpster fire" before kickoff and fans cheering as the Saints blocked the potential game-tying field goal as they want better draft positioning.
It's no surprise whatsoever that the Ravens are massive favorites in this game, but even then, the margin is impressive. According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Baltimore is a 15-point favorite as of Monday morning, the largest point spread in the NFL this season.
There's only one game in the Jackson era where the Ravens were bigger favorites, which came against the New York Jets in Week 15 of the 2019 season. Baltimore won that game 42-21 as Jackson threw five touchdowns to strengthen his grip on his first MVP award.
Even with the massive margin, the Ravens can't afford to take the Giants lightly. Just this season alone, they've already lost to the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, two teams with a combined 5-21 record. They were favored by 8.5 and 7.5 in those games, respectively.
Remember, even the worst teams in the NFL are full of professional football players. The phrase "any given Sunday" exists for a reason, and the Ravens know its meaning all too well.
