Josh Allen Deals Another Blow to Ravens' Lamar Jackson's MVP Chances
For much of the season, it looked like Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson would take home his second straight MVP award and third overall. Now, though, it looks like a longshot.
The reason for that is twofold. First, Jackson has come down from the astronomically high level he was playing at earlier in the season. He's still playing well, very well even, but hasn't completely taken over a game in a few weeks.
Second, other candidates have simply been on fire recently, chief among them being Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The perennial MVP candidate is enjoying yet another strong season, and he just added another amazing performance to his resume.
Allen was on another level Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, completing 22 of 37 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns, plus an additional 82 yards and three touchdowns as a rusher. Despite the 44-42 loss, it's impossible to refute how special Allen's individual performance was.
According to DraftKings, Allen was already a sizable favorite for MVP entering Week 14. With this performance, his lead has only increased.
Some Ravens fans will inevitably take issue with Allen being the favorite, and it's understandable as to why. Jackson still leads Allen in most key stats, with the latter only having the edge in rushing touchdowns (nine to Jackson's three). Additionally, some believe there is a bias in Allen being the favorite, whether it be due to voter fatigue for Jackson or something else entirely.
Fair or not, though, there is one point in Allen's favor: team success. We've seen several times that the overall record of a team plays a role in a player's award chances, and the Bills have a better record than the Ravens despite losing head-to-head back in Week 4. Many will understandably not agree with that sentiment, but it definitely exists.
Only four weeks remain in the regular season, but there's still plenty of time for Jackson to claw his way back if he and the Ravens can break this slump.
