Colts Quarterback Race Unresolved Entering Ravens Matchup
The Baltimore Ravens are up next on the Indianapolis Colts' calendar, and they've yet to answer their roster's most pressing question. Who's slated to start when the regular season rolls around next month?
Training camp has evidently done little in the coaching staff's search for differentiating factors between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson, with the two young quarterbacks each too flawed for Indianapolis to comfortably pick which of the two is leading the positional race. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, their "unofficial depth chart" has both names tied up at the top.
In case it isn't obvious enough, time is the essence for the Colts. Preseason games hold little weight in the grand scheme of NFL teams' ambitions, but whoever they throw out there may very likely get waxed by the Ravens on Thursday.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen already announced that both are expected to get some burn in the first summer game between the two squads, though the team will likely continue holding their cards close in announcing the evening's starter. While Jones has a bit more pedigree than the former top-four draft pick in Richardson, he was released from the New York Giants after failing to look the part of a starting quarterback, an issue that the turnover-prone Colts prospect can relate to.
The Ravens haven't officially announced what their preseason plans are, but it's unlikely that Jackson will suit up in August. He's sat out of ramp-up festivities for two years now, and has a lot less to prove to his organization than the various Colts quarterbacks do.
