Ravens' Lamar Jackson Shuts Down Injury Worries With Return

The Baltimore Ravens have provided their fans with very little news to get excited about in recent weeks. Even during their five-game win streak, no wins felt convincing, and Lamar Jackson's ravaged body seemed to be falling apart by the week.

Weekly injury reports kept mentioning the 2x MVP quarterback as a limited participant or a straight-up absentee at practices, yet every week, he'd return to the field and hobble his way through starting duties. The already-mistake-prone offense has suffered, notably going belly-up in a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals that handed the Ravens their first inter-divisional loss of the season.

That embarrassing outing ate into what little breathing room the Ravens had, as they still lead the underwhelming AFC North at 6-6. They have no room to spare against the chaotic Pittsburgh Steelers, though, making the Ravens' most recent Jackson-related update that much more of a relief for Baltimore.

After suddenly missing practice with what was a stepped-on foot, he returned to the turf for the Ravens' final on-field run-through of the week.

Lamar Jackson has returned to practice and is on track to play Sunday vs. the Steelers. https://t.co/nJBspTskS7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2025

Ravens Need Everything They've Got

Even in his hampered state, his presence in the Ravens' hosting of the Steelers is of the utmost-importance. they, similarly sitting at a neutral 6-6 record, have plenty of reason to throw the kitchen sink at their divisional rival this weekend.

And, after all, he did provide a few optimistic flashes in what will be statistically recorded as a brutal outing for the usually-dynamic quarterback. His fumbles, even one that could have been ruled as an incomplete pass, are on him and his offensive line, but even the multiple big plays that his receivers blew couldn't erase his alert-looking scrambling. Following a few weeks of limited mobility, those signs of movement were critical in breathing hope into Ravens fans following the loss.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

It's also worth noting that the Steelers are actually showing fewer signs of life than the Ravens have. They're still 5-1 over their last six, collecting wins over a slew of teams who aren't much worse than Pittsburgh, and the Steelers are hurting. They've lost five of their last seven, and old dog Aaron Rodgers has looked every part of 42 years old in taking his weekly beatings.

Still, the Ravens aren't huge favorites, as analysts and betting companies are still reluctant to trust the Ravens in a tight spot. Now that they know they'll be led by their best player, though, a timely win seems even more realistic.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!