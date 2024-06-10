Derrick Henry Rocks Ravens Uniform for First Time
All-Pro running back Derrick Henry was by far the Baltimore Ravens' biggest pickup of the offseason, and since his signing in March, fans have been eagerly waiting to see him in purple and black.
Well, fans need not wait any longer. On Monday, the Ravens shared the first look at Henry in full uniform, and it's just as glorious as expected.
The Ravens are one of the few teams to wear game jerseys in practice, so that part is nothing new. However, the complete look with the helmet, pants and socks is a welcome sight.
Henry, 30, has been one of the league's best running backs for several years now. He's led the league in rushing twice, including a 2,000-yard season in 2020 that saw him win Offensive Player of the Year, and struck fear into opposing defenses with his physicality.
The former Tennessee Titans running back was often a thorn in the Ravens' side, rushing for 512 yards and three touchdowns in six matchups (including playoffs). Now he joins a Baltimore offense that already led the league in rushing last season, a very exciting prospect for anyone who loves hard-nosed, run-heavy football.
