Ravens O-Line Competition Heats Up In Minicamp
With three starting spots open up front, the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line has been one of the hottest questions surrounding the team throughout the offseason. As mandatory minicamp kicks off this week, that question should have some answers very soon.
The three spots in question are both starting guard spots as well as right tackle, as all three starters at those positions left earlier this offseason.
Starting with right tackle as it's by far the easiest to break down, rookie second-round pick Roger Rosengarten appears to have a clear edge in the competition. The Ravens wanted Rosengarten well before they actually took him, and while he'll still have to earn his starting role, it seems clear at this point that he has the inside track.
Other possible options for the role include Daniel Faalele, who reportedly struggled at points throughout OTAs, and Josh Jones, who has played better on the left side.
On the other hand, the competition for the two guard spots is much more complex. In addition to Faalele and Jones, contenders for those spots include Ben Cleveland, Andrew Vorhees, Patrick Mekari and Malaesala Aumava-Laulu.
That's a lot of names to keep track of, but as it stands, it seems that Vorhees and Cleveland have the inside track to left and right guard, respectively. However, both have question marks of their own. Vorhees missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL, while Cleveland has struggled with injuries and consistency throughout his first three seasons. As such, don't count out the other players in this race.
Minicamp is the Ravens' final offseason event until training camp in late July, so it seems very likely answers will emerge soon.
