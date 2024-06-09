Ravens May Have Something Special in Malik Cunningham
This offseason, the Baltimore Ravens are witnessing a former Louisville quarterback make a name for himself in an entirely new way.
No not Lamar Jackson, but rather Malik Cunningham, whom the Ravens claimed on waivers from the New England Patriots late last season. Cunningham played quarterback in college throughout his college career and even began his NFL career at the position, but has converted to receiver during the Ravens' offseason program.
The best part? Cunningham is reportedly doing very well for himself at his new position.
"I think Malik Cunningham is a guy that, to me, has emerged as a real candidate to make this team's 53-man roster early on," said Ravens senior director of social media Garrett Downing on "The Lounge" podcast.
Coming out of Louisville, Cunningham faced questions about his viability as an NFL quarterback, much like Jackson before him. The 25-year-old showed some flashes in the preseason with the Patriots, but it wasn't enough to get him any snaps under center in the regular season with either New England or Baltimore.
As such, the Ravens moved him to a position where he could make a greater impact, and his great athleticism has translated very well to his new role.
"He is running good routes, getting open and catching everything. So if you didn't know that he wasn't a 'natural' wide receiver, to me you cannot tell," Ravens staff writer Clifton Brown said.
The Ravens' receiver room is pretty crowded right now, with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devontez Walker and Deonte Hardy all seemingly having roster spots locked down. It will be a challenge for Cunningham to make the roster, but if he keeps up this pace, he may have a real shot.
