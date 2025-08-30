Raven Country

Details Emerge on Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Extension

The Baltimore Ravens made Kyle Hamilton the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
It was only a matter of time until the Baltimore Ravens paid star safety Kyle Hamiltion what he's worth, and with just over a week until the regular season kicks off, they finally got the job done.

On Wednesday, the Ravens signed the two-time Pro Bowler to a four-year, $100.4 million extension that keeps him in Baltimore through the 2030 season (thanks to him still playing the next two years on his rookie deal). The deal makes Hamilton the highest-paid safety in NFL history, surpassing the four-year, $86 million deal that Detroit Lions star Kerby Joseph signed in April. It's also the largest deal the Ravens have ever given to a player that isn't a quarterback.

They say that the devil's in the details, though, and thanks to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, we now have a full picture of what the deal looks like. So, here's a full breakdown of what's truly in Hamilton's new deal.

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton
Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
  • Signing Bonus: $26.9 million - $20 million paid within 10 days of signing, $6.9 million paid by end of 2025
  • 2025: $1.1 million base salary, fully guaranteed
  • 2026: $18.4 million option bonus, fully guaranteed; $1.622 million base salary, fully guaranteed
  • 2027: $17 million base salary, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2026
  • 2028: $17 million base salary, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2027
  • 2029: $1 million 90-man roster bonus, due on fifth day of league year, $17.9 million base salary
  • 2030: $1 million 90-man roster bonus, due on fifth day of league year, $20 million base salary

According to OverTheCap, the cap hit is roughly equal from 2027-30 at anywhere from $24 million-$28 million. That's before any restructuring, though, so the cap hits can, and likely will, look very different in a few years.

It may be pricey, but both Hamilton and the Ravens are very happy to have this deal done and squared away.

"To Mr. [Steve] Bisciotti, to 'EDC' [general manager Eric DeCosta], to [head] Coach 'Harbs' [John Harbaugh], and everybody who has gotten me to this point and developed me; I really feel like I've been kind of molded into the player I am today by them," Hamilton told reporters Wednesday. "It goes to show why this organization is the way it is and why it's such a great organization. They do a great job, and it's good to be rewarded."

