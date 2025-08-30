Details Emerge on Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Extension
It was only a matter of time until the Baltimore Ravens paid star safety Kyle Hamiltion what he's worth, and with just over a week until the regular season kicks off, they finally got the job done.
On Wednesday, the Ravens signed the two-time Pro Bowler to a four-year, $100.4 million extension that keeps him in Baltimore through the 2030 season (thanks to him still playing the next two years on his rookie deal). The deal makes Hamilton the highest-paid safety in NFL history, surpassing the four-year, $86 million deal that Detroit Lions star Kerby Joseph signed in April. It's also the largest deal the Ravens have ever given to a player that isn't a quarterback.
They say that the devil's in the details, though, and thanks to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, we now have a full picture of what the deal looks like. So, here's a full breakdown of what's truly in Hamilton's new deal.
- Signing Bonus: $26.9 million - $20 million paid within 10 days of signing, $6.9 million paid by end of 2025
- 2025: $1.1 million base salary, fully guaranteed
- 2026: $18.4 million option bonus, fully guaranteed; $1.622 million base salary, fully guaranteed
- 2027: $17 million base salary, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2026
- 2028: $17 million base salary, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2027
- 2029: $1 million 90-man roster bonus, due on fifth day of league year, $17.9 million base salary
- 2030: $1 million 90-man roster bonus, due on fifth day of league year, $20 million base salary
According to OverTheCap, the cap hit is roughly equal from 2027-30 at anywhere from $24 million-$28 million. That's before any restructuring, though, so the cap hits can, and likely will, look very different in a few years.
It may be pricey, but both Hamilton and the Ravens are very happy to have this deal done and squared away.
"To Mr. [Steve] Bisciotti, to 'EDC' [general manager Eric DeCosta], to [head] Coach 'Harbs' [John Harbaugh], and everybody who has gotten me to this point and developed me; I really feel like I've been kind of molded into the player I am today by them," Hamilton told reporters Wednesday. "It goes to show why this organization is the way it is and why it's such a great organization. They do a great job, and it's good to be rewarded."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!