Five Likeliest Ravens Primetime Opponents Ahead of Schedule Release

The Baltimore Ravens could find themselves in primetime often during the 2025 season.

Jeremy Brener

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets off a pass during first half action during the Buffalo Bills divisional game
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets off a pass during first half action during the Buffalo Bills divisional game
The Baltimore Ravens will soon learn what their full 17-game schedule will look like for the 2025 season.

They have a number of intriguing games that should get fans excited, and the team could make a number of primetime appearances.

Last season, the Ravens were on primetime five times, so here's a look at five opponents the team could see under the lights during the upcoming campaign.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Ravens faced the Chiefs in the season opener a year ago, and while that game won't start the 2025 campaign, it could be used for a primetime draw later in the season.

The chance for the Ravens and Chiefs to face off in primetime again is an opportunity the NFL would likely take advantage of.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Ravens and Steelers were not a primetime matchup last season, but given how tight the rivalry still is between the two teams, the NFL may decide to put the AFC North rivals on Sunday Night Football at some point during the year.

Detroit Lions

The Lions and the Ravens represent two of the more exciting teams in the league. If this isn't a Thanksgiving Day matchup at Ford Field, it could become a primetime game at some point during the season.

Green Bay Packers

The Ravens aren't in Green Bay very often, so the league may look to take advantage of this rare opportunity at Lambeau Field.

This game screams Monday Night Football, possibly late in the year with some snow on the ground.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills and Ravens were a Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 4 last season, and after their shocking playoff ending in January, the two teams could play under the bright lights once again.

