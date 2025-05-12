Ravens Named Team To Watch For Star WR Trade
The Baltimore Ravens made few moves in the offseason to make their offense better. To be fair, their offense was one of the best in the league in 2024, so there rightfully wasn't a huge urgency to go out and fix what isn't broken. That said, you can never have enough weapons. Baltimore signed former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and re-signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a three-year deal.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ravens spent their first two picks on defenders, taking safety Malaki Starks and edge rusher Mike Green. We now have a pretty clear picture of what the most important parts of the Ravens' roster will look like. However, one NFL analyst thinks the Ravens should go all in and make a move for a star receiver. David Latham of Last Word On Sport names Baltimore as a team that should pursue New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave.
"Chris Olave is a high-risk, high-reward player with a wide range of outcomes. Rashod Bateman, meanwhile, is a safer player who lacks the 1,000-yard upside Olave brings to the table," Latham writes. "Player-for-player trades are rare in today’s NFL, but it makes sense in this specific condition. The Ravens need a home run hitter to overcome a loaded AFC, while the Saints need somebody who can stay on the field and support their young quarterbacks."
Olave missed time in 2024 with a concussion, but put up big numbers in 2023, catching 87 passes for over 1,100 yards. If Baltimore wanted to really go all in and load up with weapons, this would be the way to go. Especially in an AFC in which the Ravens keep getting bounced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
