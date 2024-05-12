Former Ravens Coach Gives Thoughts on Steelers Rivalry
Later this week, we will find out when the Baltimore Ravens will renew their rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the NFL releases its 2024 schedule.
Last season, Maryland native and Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson got a taste of it first-hand, and claims it's one of the most unique rivalries in the NFL.
“The Baltimore-Pittsburgh rivalry is something I’ve never seen before," Wilson said on the 'Green Light with Chris Long' podcast. "The Pittsburgh-Baltimore rivalry is totally different. The first thing they say, you’re not a true Raven until you beat the Steelers. I mean, that’s huge. It doesn’t matter how good the team is, what your record is, when you line up against the Steelers or Baltimore, it is a bloodbath. I mean, it’s old-school football, and I love it.”
Wilson left the Ravens this offseason to join the Tennessee Titans as the defensive coordinator on Brian Callahan's staff, but he'll always remember the intensity of the Ravens and Steelers rivalry.
The Ravens lost identical 17-10 matchups against the Steelers last season, though the second one came in Week 18 when Baltimore already clinched home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs. That means the Ravens are looking for their revenge this year.
Since the start of the decade, the Steelers are 7-1 against the Ravens, so one of Baltimore's goals heading into the season should be to skew the scales back in their favor a little bit.
