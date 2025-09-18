Former Star Ravens WR Looking to Make NFL Comeback
Odell Beckham Jr. is adamant about his goals of hanging onto the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens star made that clear earlier this summer, when he felt the need to step in and personally dispel rumors of his retirement.
The rumors caught on deep into the offseason as training camps starting giving way to preseason matchups, and Beckham had to watch as an unsigned free agent.
He remains one of the biggest names out there for anyone who may want to add the veteran to their receiver ranks, though he's a long way away from his glory days in the early-mid 2010s. "Retiring is not happening," he clarified in an interview with Complex. "I could play in the league right now."
"I'm not looking to be someone's No. 1 wide receiver and get 15 targets," Beckham continued. "Like, bro I know the game. I get how it goes... I just be wanting to play ball on a good team where I have a role, where I got five, six, seven plays where I get the chance to catch... I just want to play ball, finish off my legacy for myself."
He has quite a legacy to finishing off, despite his unceremonious exit from his most recent stop with the Miami Dolphins.
The well-traveled veteran was one of the best pass-catchers in the business about a decade ago. His first three seasons in the league with the New York Giants included to a trio of trips to Pro Bowl games, an Offensive Rookie of the Year win and back-to-back All-Pro Second Team nods. He was one of the safest bets to cross the 1,200 yard threshold during his first few years with New York, but the Giants' unsustainable situation and his increasing inconsistency kept him from ever finding that stability again.
It was already over for Beckham as a lead option by the time he united with the Ravens for the 2023 season, filling in as one of Lamar Jackson's tertiary scoring threats under then-rookie Zay Flowers. He hasn't gotten any younger since, and his awareness surrounding his situation illustrates his willingness to return to the league by any means.
He's no longer an asset, and will have to take on a reserve role for any last whiffs of NFL action. The Ravens don't have nearly as much room in their now-crowded receiver room to spare, especially after locating an even more decorated star-turned-journeyman in DeAndre Hopkins. The clock was already ticking for Beckham, with 15 regular season games remaining before he's missed out on another campaign.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!