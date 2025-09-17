Ravens' Lamar Jackson Re-Takes MVP Lead
Lamar Jackson reasserted himself at the top of the NFL's quarterback food chain in elevating his Baltimore Ravens to a Week 2 win over the weekend.
The debate as to which star field general reigns supreme remains up for debate between all of the various future-Hall of Famers dominating the AFC, and though Jackson won't be considered the unanimous top dog until he captures that elusive championship run, his MVP odds continue bolstering his current case as he elevates his team back to into contention.
His Ravens, already prone to the occasional blown lead, immediately stumbled in dropping what once looked like a guaranteed win to the Buffalo Bills, saw his rival Josh Allen take a quick lead in the MVP hierarchy. But with Jackson's reasserting some control in a dominant 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in the Ravens' return to Baltimore, he looks to have bounced right back to the top of award talks.
ESPN remains in on Jackson as the 2025 MVP favorite, coming away with the proclamation as their biggest quarterback takeaway in their most recent power ranking.
The two-time MVP has already put himself in position to win a third award by totaling seven touchdowns and no turnovers," wrote Jamison Hensley, who placed the Ravens at the fourth spot. "This is the fifth time in the past 20 years that a quarterback reached that mark in the first two weeks."
"The previous four quarterbacks to achieve it -- Peyton Manning (2013), Patrick Mahomes (2018 and 2022) and Jackson (2019) -- all went on to win NFL MVP. Now, can Jackson keep it up against a Lions defense that has allowed four touchdown passes and made one interception this season?
Jackson started Week 2 off without that same accuracy that fans have come to expect from his improved arm, but eventually focused in to throw four touchdowns in what eventually turned into a runaway victory. He now leads the NFL with six passing touchdowns this season, as well as league-leading marks in QBR (83.6) and passer rating (136.6), the latter of which he holds the all-time career record in.
He played well in the season opener, posting another 40-piece before his defense took their hands off of the wheel in enabling a come-from-behind Bills win. He received general approval for his all-around game, despite the final result, but the quickness with which he turned around in banging out a resounding win not only moves the Ravens right back into the thick of the AFC North standings, but also reminds the public of how regular his passing gems have become.
