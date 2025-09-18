Comparing Ravens' Most Recent NFL-Leading Offenses
The Baltimore Ravens' offense is already considered among the NFL's elites through two weeks, with their 1-1 record doing little to illustrate the multi-faceted scoring attack that they've put together.
They put up 41 points in their Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns, the same score that the Buffalo Bills put up in the season opener when they topped the Ravens by a single point. Baltimore's defense couldn't hold up then, but their ability to suffocate an opposing offense while doing whatever they want on offense that's helped remind the rest of the NFL's audience of their contender status.
The Ravens currently lead the league in total points, and this wouldn't be the first time the Lamar Jackson-led scheme accomplished such a feat. 2019, the season he burst onto the scene with a unanimous MVP in his second NFL season, also served as the last time the Ravens dominated their league-wide peers as a scoring unit.
No one was ready for the agile sophomore to be such a passing threat, as he led the league in aerial touchdowns with 36 while rushing for 1,206 yards, a mark he hasn't even approached since.
His assortment of weapons looks nothing like it does now, with the lone constants being lead tight end Mark Andrews and backup running back Justice Hill. They now feature as two of Jackson's oldest targets, with the weathered Andrews no longer featured as a go-to pass-catcher while Hill remains constrained behind star scorer Derrick Henry.
Hill, along with since-departed veteran back Gus Edwards, were each stuck behind Mark Ingram, the most productive backfield running-mate he had until Henry came to town. Besides him, the Ravens' typically-understated receiver room was confined to Marquise Brown and Willie Snead, neither of whom cracked 600 receiving yards behind top-reception target Andrews.
That department has seen a major overhaul in recent years, when the Ravens' decision to develop Jackson's passing chops translated into back-to-back division titles. They ranked in the top-six in total points and yards through the last two seasons thanks to their decisions to draft young receiver prospects in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, who've emerged into every-down players in Baltimore alongside Andrews' heir in Isaiah Likely.
The front office has done some tweaking around the margins, signing DeAndre Hopkins while grooming breakout touchdown magnet Devontez Walker as his red zone successor, and that multitude of realistic pieces for Jackson to air out to has defined the second leg of his prime. He's one of the highest-rated passers every season, already looking to challenge last season's 4,172 passing yards with another season of efficient, big play-based distribution.
The offensive line may not have improved, but the team's ability to replicate some of that historic season's statistical success all boils down to Jackson's reworked style challenging defenses with entirely new dimension.
