Former Ravens QB Calls Out 'Spineless' Ryan Clark
The AFC North rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is taking a more serious turn off the field between two former notable players.
Former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III and former Steelers safety Ryan Clark are in a fiery social media feud after the two publicly expressed disagreement with one another over the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry in the WNBA. The two basketball stars got into a slight altercation in the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game Saturday, a moment that quickly went viral and caused massive reaction from analysts in the sports world.
Ryan Clark called out Griffin III on "The Pivot" podcast for openly being against Reese after Griffin III tweeted that Reese's feelings toward Caitlin Clark include "hate, jealously and resentment." Clark added that Griffin III's emphasis on putting Reese into the villain role falls in line with "denigrating black women."
"Add him to the list of black men who’ve adopted the corny trend of denigrating black women to affirm their choices," Ryan Clark wrote of Griffin III on X.
Clark then brought up Griffin III's wife, Grete, who is a white woman from Estonia.
"If you’re RG3, when is the last time within your household you’ve had a conversation about what [Angel Reese is] dealing with?" Clark said. "You haven’t been able to do that because in both of your marriages, you’ve been married to White women... The whole time that he’s mimicking Angel Reese and bobbing his head and moving his neck while he’s doing this whole piece, his wife is in the back amening and clapping."
Griffin III and Clark previously worked together at ESPN.
Griffin III later responded on X, saying that Clark's comments "shows how low of a person he is."
"There’s a line you don’t cross in life and Ryan Clark sprinted past it," Griffin III wrote. "Ryan Clark didn’t like my take on Angel Reese hating Caitlin Clark. That’s fine. Disagreement is part of the game. But instead of debating my point, he personally attacked me and my family. That shows how low of person he is."
Griffin III continued, calling Clark "cowardly, spineless, and weak" for bringing his wife into the conversation.
"Disagree with me all you want. Challenge my take. But keep my family and wife out of it," Griffin III wrote. "That’s a boundary that should always be respected. Ryan Clark personally attacking me and my family personally over a sports opinion is cowardly, spineless, and weak."
Griffin III, the former No. 2 overall pick in 2012 and Heisman Trophy winner at Baylor, played three seasons in Baltimore, primarily as a backup to Lamar Jackson. He started two games with the Ravens and appeared in 14 regular-season contests while going 33 of 58 passing for 288 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. He added 32 carries for 139 yards on the ground.
