Analyst Intrigued By Ravens vs. Chiefs Matchup
It is always exciting when the Baltimore Ravens face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The two teams have met six times since Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson were named the starters for their respective teams, and each game has managed to bring the drama.
The Ravens have only won one of those six meetings, but they will have a chance to get their revenge in Week 4 when the team travels to Kansas City. CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan named the Ravens vs. Chiefs affair as the best game on the Week 4 schedule.
"Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes. Need I say more? This is the first time that these two AFC heavyweights will square off against one another since Week 1 of last season," Sullivan wrote.
"If you remember, the game concluded after an Isaiah Likely 10-yard touchdown catch was overturned for failing to get both feet in bounds as time expired. For Jackson, this will be an opportunity to build some momentum against Mahomes. Currently, Mahomes is 5-1 against Jackson in their careers. Given that these are two of the top teams in the AFC, this early season head-to-head could also come into play later with tiebreakers for playoff seeding."
The two teams won't meet on primetime this time around, but rather on the Sunday afternoon slot for CBS, where the game will be nationally televised.
There will be plenty of eyeballs on the matchup, but the Ravens will attack it like any other game. This matchup will give each team a good opportunity to see how they stack up going into the rest of the regular season.
If the Ravens win, it could spark some confidence needed to get them back to where they were in 2023.
