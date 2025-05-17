Ravens Projected to Earn AFC's Top Seed
Earning the No. 1 seed in a conference has always been a main goal for NFL contenders, but with them now being the only teams that get first-round byes in the playoffs, it's more important than ever. That's especially true in the AFC, where there's so many outstanding quarterbacks and teams in general.
The Baltimore Ravens know their true test lies in the postseason, but getting the No. 1 seed would be a big boost all the same.
NFL.com analytics expert Cynthia Frelund's latest model predicted the Ravens to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC again this season with a projected win total of 11.6, barely edging out the Buffalo Bills at 11.4.
"The Ravens begin by playing their three most difficult projected matchups of the season within the first four weeks: Week 1 at the Bills on Sunday Night Football, Week 3 vs. the Lions on Monday Night Football and Week 4 at the Chiefs. One late-season game to circle is the Week 17 showdown with the Packers at Lambeau Field. This could be pivotal for both teams, in terms of playoff seeding -- Baltimore is likely to be contending for the AFC's top seed and lone playoff bye.
"My model forecasts Lamar Jackson and Co. to pace the conference by 0.2 wins."
The Ravens have earned the No. 1 seed twice in the Lamar Jackson era, but neither time worked out too well for them unfortunately.
In 2019, the Ravens lost in the Divisonal Round in a shocking 28-12 upset against the No. 6-seeded Tennessee Titans. In 2023, the Ravens lost in the AFC Championship Game against the No. 3-seeded Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to win their second-straight Super Bowl and third in a five-year span.
Getting the No. 1 seed alone won't prove anything for the Ravens, as they've been one of the league's best regular-season teams throughout the Jackson era but have struggled to bring their A-game in the postseason. Again, though, if it gets them one step closer to that elusive Super Bowl, they'll gladly take it.
