Former Ravens DB Has Monster Day For Chargers
Less than three months ago, former Baltimore Ravens safety announced he was coming out of retirement one year after hanging up his cleats. With how he played on Saturday, though, it's easy to forget that he was out of football for over a year.
Jefferson, now with the Los Angeles Chargers, had a monster game in Saturday's preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys, recording a team-high 14 tackles (11 solo) with two interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack. After not playing a week earlier, Jefferson made his return known in Dallas.
"I talked to the defense last night and said, from a safety perspective, that this was a game for us to be active and get after it," Jefferson said, per the Chargers' site. "I missed last week — had a hamstring — and just felt healthy and got back in a groove.
"I had the juice flowing all week and just tried to carry over to the game."
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, younger brother of Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, sung Jefferson's prases after the game.
"Tony Jefferson, that was a sensational game. A sack, forced fumble, two interceptions, [14] tackles," Harbaugh said. "I've always had great respect for him, admiration for him and he played for my brother.
"Family, that's family. Great to see him do so well tonight."
Jefferson, who worked with the Ravens' scouting department last season, now waits to see if he makes the final roster, but it's hard to see him going anywhere after that dominant showing. The 32-year-old says he feels "rejuvenated" after his year away, and it's easy to see why.
"It took me a second to get rolling and back into it from a physical standpoint," Jefferson said. "I've finally hit my stride and the trainers did a good job of taking care of me last week. I was able to go out there and fly around today."
Jefferson is one of several former Ravens to sign with the Chargers this offseason, with others including running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, tight end Hayden Hurst and center Bradley Bozeman. That trend stems not only from the familial connection with the Harbaugh brothers, but from general manager Joe Horitz being a longtime Ravens executive.
Baltimore travels to Los Angeles on Nov. 25, and with all the former Ravens now wearing powder blue, it will be must-watch television.
