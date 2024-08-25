Ravens' Biggest Need After Preseason
After a 30-7 beatdown at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, the largest preseason margin of defeat in the John Harbaugh era, the Baltimore Ravens have some tough decisions to make in the next 72 hours.
Like every other team, the Ravens have to trim their roster down from about 90 players to 53 by Tuesday, and of course, that process is never easy. Not only does it mean getting rid of some quality players, but the fact that they're all just people trying to find their way in the league means it's tough on the personal side as well.
On the other hand, it provides one last chance to add some outside talent, be it through other team's roster cuts or even a last-minute free agent signing. If the Ravens are to add any outside players, then there's one area they should focus on above all others.
As anyone who's kept up with the Ravens this offseason can attest to, the offensive line has been by far the biggest question mark surrounding the team this offseason. The preseason has provided mixed results up front, but Saturday's game was not one to remember.
Most of the Ravens' projected starters played, but it was still a struggle for the big men up front. Run blocking was particularly bad, as Baltimore averaged just 3.4 yards per carry on the day. In terms of pass blocking, the lowlight came in a bad miscommunication that resulted in quarterback Devin Leary getting smoked off the edge and fumbling for a scoop and score.
Ideally, the Ravens would love to snag another legitimate starter up front off waivers, but the chances of one being available are slim. A more realistic option is nabbing a depth piece, which might not move the needle much, but Baltimore needs all the help it can get up front.
The offensive line was always going to be a work in progress, but considering what has been on display thus far, it may take a bit of outside help to get it right.
