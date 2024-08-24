Ravens Fall Flat in Loss to Packers
The Baltimore Ravens closed out their preseason with a thud on Saturday, falling to the Green Bay Packers 30-7 at Lambeau Field. It's the Ravens' largest margin of defeat in a preseason game in the John Harbaugh era.
For a brief moment, the offense seemed to find its mojo when Josh Johnson found Tylan Wallace over the middle for a 48-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Considering that was the Ravens' only score of the game, it's easy to guess that it all went downhill from there.
After Wallace's touchdown, the Packers reeled off 24 unanswered points and forced four turnovers on the next five drives, with the exception coming at the end of the first half. Much of the Ravens' offensive struggles fall on quarterback Devin Leary, who had a day to forget to say the least.
Leary, a sixth-round rookie out of Kentucky who's competing for a spot on the 53-man roster, simply did not help his case on Saturday. The 24-year-old completed just six of 13 passes for 34 yards and two interceptions. He also fumbled twice, with one of those fumbles turning into an easy scoop and score for Green Bay.
By comparison, Johnson finished with a much better stat line, completing five of seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Undrafted rookie Emory Jones also saw a bit of playing time late in the game, completing his only pass attempt for two yards.
Chris Collier and John Kelly led the way on the ground, with the former rushing for 42 yards on 13 carries and the latter for 31 yards on eight carries. Owen Wright, who's competing for the No. 3 running back role, rushed for 10 yards on three carries and had 91 yards on three kickoff returns before being carted off in the second quarter.
Baltimore's defense allowed a subpar 326 yards on the day, but there were a few standouts. Undrafted rookie Beau Brade continued to make his case for a roster spot with a team-high eight total tackles, while Trenton Simpson had five tackles and a red-zone interception in the third quarter.
For Green Bay, seventh-round rookie Michael Pratt completed eight of 12 passes for 80 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while Sean Clifford completed six of 14 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Ellis Merriweather rushed for 74 yards on 16 carries, while Malik Heath had 39 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.
The Ravens close out the preseason with a 1-2 record, and now turn their attention to the regular season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5.
