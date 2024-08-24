Ravens RB Carted Off Field With Injury
Baltimore Ravens running back Owen Wright was carted off the field during the second quarter of Saturday's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers.
Wright, 25, had been having a nice preseason for the Ravens. He rushed for 33 yards on just seven carries in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, and while his rushing total wasn't as impressive last week against the Atlanta Falcons, he had a nice receiving touchdown to get the offense going.
Before his exit on Saturday, he had 10 yards on three carries.
The Maryland native earned a spot on the Ravens' practice squad last year due to a strong preseason performance. This sseason, he's competing for the No. 3 running back role behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, and another strong preseason may have given him the edge. His main competition for the role is rookie Rasheen Ali, a fifth-round pick out of Marshall who has been dealing with a stinger since the Eagles game.
Through it all, though, Wright was thrilled to have the chance to play for his hometown team.
"I'm just in a blessed position, honestly," Wright said after the Falcons game. "I'm really not thinking about that, I'm just coming out there and playing football, playing Ravens football. I want to compete at a high level and whatever happens, happens at the end of the day. Competing at running back or special teams, anything I can do to help this team to get better and to win, I'm going to do it."
If Wright's injury is at all serious, then his chances of making the roster unfortunately just took a nosedive. It would be an extremely upsetting way for his strong preseason to end, but it's the unfortunate reality of the NFL at times.
