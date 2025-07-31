Michael Phelps Providing Ravens Stars Swim Lessons
Offseason training camp clearly hasn't been enough to soak up the full-time attention of several Baltimore Ravens veterans.
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted a video of he and several teammates standing together in a swimming pool, where he, safety Kyle Hamilton, tackle Ronnie Stanley and tight end Charlie Kolar called attention to the teams' inadequacies in the water.
Hamilton introduces a questionable figure, assessing that "One in three Ravens cannot swim," before fellow veteran Pro Bowler Humphrey made the pitch to Baltimore-area Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, saying "Come to Ravens training camp in this beautiful aquatics center and teach us how to swim."
As it turns out, Phelps' 23 gold medals don't make him too good for the Ravens' time, taking to Instagram in addressing the request. "I got yall!!! Let's do it!!" he responded through Instagram.
The Ravens' new recovery pool has been hyped up by several players as a state-of-the-art upgrade, with defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike saying "Marlon couldn't wait to put it on Instagram, but it looks that good."
Phelps, a noted Ravens fan who hails from Baltimore, has retired from the medaling game after qualifying for five different Olympics over his expansive career. He called it quits after winning a distinction as one of the great Olympians to play for any of the historic events, meaning the Ravens may have located the right guy to provide them with the swim lessons they've been waiting for.
