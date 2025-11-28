Ravens Pro Bowlers Reach Major Milestones in Bengals Loss

On a night where the multiple blunders by the offense led to the Baltimore Ravens having their five-game winning streak abruptly snapped in a 32-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, there was both franchise and NFL history made on that side of the ball in good ways.

After becoming the Ravens' all-time leader in receiving yards two weeks ago in a season-sweeping series win over the Cleveland Browns, three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews completed the triple crown by surpassing Derrick Mason for the most receptions in history in their first of three straight division matchups.

The eighth-year veteran came into the game needing just three more catches to break the record and finished with 4 catches on 6 targets for 47 receiving yards to claim one and extend the other. Last season, he became the all-time leader in total touchdowns and has since added to that by leading the team with 5 receiving scores this year.

Andrews tied the receptions record on a 19-yard catch in the third quarter and broke it on the first of two back-to-back snags in the fourth quarter when the Ravens still had a chance to mount a late rally for turning the ball over for the fifth and final time.

"Right now, I wish we would've won this game, but that's okay," Andrews said postgame. "We will get back in the lab. I'm very thankful to be in this position and to have that record, but [I have] a lot of people around me to thank for that."

Derrick Henry leapfrogs another Hall of Famer in style

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Joining Andrews in having a history-making performance that was overshadowed by the gut-wrenching loss was the Ravens' five-time Pro Bowl starting running back running back. After surpassing a trio of legends on the all-time rushing list four days earlier in a win over the New York Jets, Henry needed just 17 more yards to overtake the great Jim Brown for the 11th-most career rushing yards in NFL history.

After inching toward the mark with gains of 1 and 4 yards on his first two carries, he officially passed Brown on a 28-yard touchdown sprint to give the Ravens their first points and lead of the day.

Henry now needs 386 more rushing yards to pass another Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys legend, Tony Dorsett, to officially crack the top 10 and is 5 rushing touchdowns away from passing NFL legend and fellow future gold-jacket wearer, Adrian Peterson, for the fourth most all-time.

The 10th-year veteran could've gotten closer to both milestones had he received more carries against the Bengals. Instead, the Ravens kept turning the ball over and didn't stick to the running game as much as they should've, despite him averaging 6 yards on 10 carries and the team as a whole finishing with an average of 5.6 yards per rush.

"I want take advantage of the opportunities I get," Henry said postgame. "I'm not one to cry in the media or complain. Whatever I get, [I] try to take advantage of it."

