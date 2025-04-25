Grading Ravens' Selection of Malaki Starks
The Baltimore Ravens added a massive talent to their secondary, taking Georgia safety Malaki Starks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Our staff weighed in on the pick and gave their grades to the Ravens for the selection.
"This is such a Ravens pick. We talked extensively throughout this process about how badly Baltimore needed to address their secondary issues early in the draft, whether it be with a safety or cornerback. They land Starks to put alongside Kyle Hamilton - a duo that will certainly keep the lid on offenses and take the collective pressure off the rest of the defense. Grade: A" - Jarrett Bailey
"For the second time in four years, the rest of the league let the top safety prospect in the NFL Draft fall into the laps of the Ravens in the first round. As was the case when they landed eventual two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Hamilton in 2022, Starks has the playmaking potential to make them all pay dearly for it as soon as his rookie season. He is an excellent complement to what they already had returning at the position in Hamilton and Ar’Darius Washington. He provides them with the centerfield ball-hawking presence they missed dearly last year after letting Geno Stone walk in free agency last offseason and benching veteran Marcus Williams during the season. His positional versatility to play in the slot, both safety spots, and in the box will allow defensive coordinator Zach Orr to dial up a litany of deceptive coverages and pressures. Grade: A+" - Josh Reed
"Starks was a very popular pick for the Ravens in mock drafts, and it’s easy to see why. Not only does he fill a huge need for them at safety, but he’s an extremely versatile player, just like the star of the secondary in Kyle Hamilton. He should fit right in with Zach Orr’s defense and allow the secondary to be far more flexible than it was before. Grade: A" - Jon Alfano
"Starks was the easiest pick one could've seen coming. The Ravens have a secondary filled with first-round talent and they weren't going to let another opportunity to add to that pass them by. Starks brings ball coverage ability plus the physicality needed for the AFC North. He's nothing short of a playmaker with star potential in front of him. Grade: A" - Noah Strackbein
The Ravens hold the 59th overall pick in the second round and the No. 91 pick in the third round.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!