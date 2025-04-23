Ravens Urged to Trade Up on Day 2
The Baltimore Ravens currently have 11 total picks in this week's NFL Draft, tied for the most in the league.
Whether or not they will actually use all of those picks, though, is a different question entirely.
It's entirely possible that the Ravens will use all of those picks, just as they did last year when they also had 11 picks. However, they could very well leverage those picks to move up in the draft order. Probably not in the first round, but in the later rounds, absolutely.
Pro Football Focus' Thomas Valentine believes that's the route they should go down. When suggesting trades each team should make at the draft, he said the Ravens should trade picks Nos. 129, 176 and 210 to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for picks Nos. 71 and 248.
"The Ravens have a plethora of picks, including four compensatory selections, that they can consolidate into an extra third-rounder through a trade-up," Valentine wrote. "Equally, the Saints shouldn’t be shy about accruing rookie contracts with a new regime and a lack of youth on the roster.
"Baltimore could target depth for their interior offensive line or secondary with the third-round pick. Alternatively, they could benefit from a deep running back draft, adding a player like Kaleb Johnson (Iowa) or Bhayshul Tuten (Virginia Tech) to take over the backfield reins in the future."
The Ravens don't have a ton of holes on the roster, but even still, an early third-round pick could net them an immediate contributor. They at least have higher odds of hitting on that pick than they would on any of the picks they'd trade away, so it's a matter of whether Eric DeCosta and co. value having more picks or better picks.
For a bolder Ravens trade idea, then look no further than Valentine's idea for the Indianapolis Colts.
"The Ravens are the recipients of the 14th pick here, sending the 27th and 59th picks along with a 2026 second-rounder to Indianapolis," Valentine wrote. "That pick could allow Baltimore to address its defensive line before there’s a potential run on the position at the backend of Day 1."
Baltimore's defensive line is a bit of a concern with Michael Pierce retiring and Brent Urban remaining a free agent. Is it a big enough concern to warrant sending a ton of draft capital the other way, though? That's a bit questionable.
