Jaire Alexander Headlines Ravens Inactives vs. Browns
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced.
Alexander, 28, did not have a prior injury designation heading into the game. The two-time Pro Bowler was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.
However, Alexander had battled injuries throughout his first training camp with the Ravens and did not play at all in the preseason. He was limited in last week's season opener against the Buffalo Bills, with Chidobe Awuzie, another free agent pickup this offseason, starting as the No. 3 cornerback in his place.
When he did play last week, Alexander was unfortunately a weak spot in coverage. Pro Football Reference credited him with allowing three receptions on as many targets for 83 yards, including Keon Coleman's 25-yard gain on the final drive that all but sealed the game for Buffalo. He also had a brutal pass interference penalty on fourth down that directly led to a Bills touchdown.
Head coach John Harbaugh attributed Alexander's rough debut in part due to his lack of practice time throughout training camp.
"I think that's fair to look at that," Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. "It's a practice sport. Practice is important, especially at that position [for' just being exactly right. So he and I have had that conversation. I recognize it and the main thing right now is just to get him right. He's healthy enough, but we have to get him right so we can go out there and play like Jaire Alexander, which I fully expect him to do. We'll just give him an opportunity to do that."
Other inactives include running back Keaton Mitchell, fullback Patrick Ricard offensive tackle Carson Vinson, tight end Isaiah Likely and edge rusher David Ojabo. Both Ricard and Likely were ruled out on Friday are missing their second-straight game to start the season. The latter at least returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, but the former still hasn't practiced since training camp.
Mitchell will also be a healthy scratch for the second-straight game, a surprise after how good he looked throughout the offseason.
The Browns, meanwhile will be without two-time All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin. His backup, Cornelius Lucas, struggled in pass protection in his Browns debut last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.
