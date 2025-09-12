Myles Garrett Could Wreak Havoc on Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to get in the win column for the first time this season when the Cleveland Browns come to town.
The Browns are led by defensive end Myles Garrett, who earned praise from Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
"Well, there are a number of things that you have to do, against any elite player. It doesn't matter who that is," Monken said.
"And [Myles Garrett] just happens to be one of those elite players that you've got to do a great job [with] the modes you play in, the looks you give him and the help you've got to give your guys. That's all part of it. That's no different. And he's an elite player. He's going to wear a gold jacket. He's hard to go against. He's hard to prepare for – as the whole defense is. They do a great job at an attacking style defense [and] make you earn it."
Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has 8.5 sacks in 14 career games against the Ravens, so he knows how to get after Lamar Jackson.
The Browns defense proved in their Week 1 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals that they have the potential to keep the team in games. Cleveland lost 17-16 at home in the season opener.
"Their mentality is that they don't want to give you anything. They're a heavy man [coverage] team. They're a heavy pressure team. They've got really good players, and really good coaches," Monken said.
"And so, when you get into that ... They have momentum going, they had momentum at home, [and it] became harder and harder for the Bengals to be able to run it, which is – you have to be able to run the football against these guys. You can't just let them tee off and get after you. So, when they couldn't run the football, that put [the Bengals] behind the eight ball."
The Ravens will have to fight tooth and nail to get up early against the Browns in order to run the football. Granted, the Ravens should have an easier time doing that with Derrick Henry than the Bengals did with Chase Brown.
Henry ran the ball for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in the team's Week 1 loss against the Buffalo Bills.
If Henry, Jackson and the rest of the offense can figure out a way to take down Garrett and the Browns defense, the Ravens should win their first game of the season.
