Jaire Alexander Sends Message to Ravens Fans
It didn't take long for Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta to grant the wishes of his franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson.
Baltimore announced the signing Wednesday of former Green Bay Packers two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, who inked a one-year, $6 million deal, per Spotrac. The move comes just a day after Jackson publicly pleaded with DeCosta to sign Alexander, his former college teammate at Louisville.
Shortly after signing, Alexander sent a quick message to Ravens Flock on social media.
Jackson made his feeling clear about Alexander when speaking to reporters Tuesday. He admitted he had already reached out to his former college teammate of three years, calling him his "boy."
"Go get 'em, Eric!" Jackson said. "I love all our corners, don't get me wrong, but go get 'em Eric!"
The Packers released Alexander on June 9 in a move that cleared $17.1 million in cap space for Green Bay. He had spent all seven career seasons with the team before landing with the Ravens.
In 78 career regular-season games (76 starts), Alexander has tallied 287 total tackles (241 solo), 1.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, 70 pass breakups, 12 interceptions and one touchdown.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said recently that the team would be open to adding a new cornerback to the roster at some point this offseason. That has now come in the form of Alexander.
"I don't look at it as an 'or.' I look at it as an 'and,'" Harbaugh told reporters. "Yes, we are happy with the guys we have, and I'm very confident those guys are all going to do well. And we turn over every stone. We're always interested in anything you see on the waiver wire or anything else."
Alexander will now look to get acclimated with his new Ravens teammates as mandatory minicamp rolls on.
