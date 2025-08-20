John Harbaugh Reacts to Ravens Legend Winning Browns QB Competition
Even at 40 years old, Baltimore Ravens legend Joe Flacco is still thriving in the NFL.
On Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced that Flacco will be their starting quarterback for their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7, beating out Kenny Pickett and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel for the job. This seemed like the likely outcome since Flacco signed with the Browns, whom he won Comeback Player of the Year with in 2023, but now it's finally official.
Additionally, this puts Flacco in position to start against the Ravens for their Week 2 home opener on Sept. 14. That would mark Flacco's first start at M&T Bank Stadium since Nov. 4, 2018, when he suffered a hip injury that led to then-rookie Lamar Jackson taking the starting job and running with it.
The news did not come as a surprise to Ravens head coach John Harbuagh, and he's more than ready for the challenge.
"We know we play [the Browns] in Week 2, and we'll be preparing for them now," Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "Just [because] you prepare for your first, really, four opponents, in terms of preparation for those games. Knowing that he'll be the starter is good. I am sure that, I think we had that idea already, probably. You could tell.
"[I have] a lot of respect for Joe. Obviously, his homecoming back here will be a big story. We'll try to just focus on playing the best game we can, but we know Joe can sling it. We know what he is capable of doing. We also know what kind of team they are and how tough they are to play against. So, it won't be the focus right away, directly, but it'll be in the back of our minds."
Flacco was the Ravens' first draft pick of the Harbaugh era, as they selected him No. 17 overall out of Delaware in 2008. The two immediately helped Baltimore make it to the AFC Championship Game in their first season, and of course win Super Bowl XLVII four years after that.
Flacco is still the franchise's all-time leader in both passing yards (38,245) and passing touchdowns (212). He went 106-72 as the Ravens' starter, including an impressive 10-5 mark in the postseason.
