Ravens Can Dethrone Steelers in AFC North?

Going into Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, the Baltimore Ravens needed one win to take the AFC North division title, but they were a 44-yard field goal away from going to the playoffs, which did not happen, and the Steelers won the division instead.

Baltimore's loss led to John Harbaugh being fired as head coach, and the Ravens brought in Jesse Minter to take over. The team has made the necessary moves to get the roster to where it needs to be, including signing edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and offensive guard John Simpson.

There are high expectations entering the 2026 season for the Ravens after going 8-9 last year. The first real question is whether they can take down the Steelers and end their run at the top of the AFC North.

How the Ravens can take down the Steelers in the AFC North in 2026

Steelers On SI writer Jack Markowski wrote about the Steelers and their history in the AFC North, including winning the division last year. Markowski named the Ravens as the biggest threat to taking over the AFC North in 2026.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"The Ravens are likely Pittsburgh's biggest competition with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, a new head coach in Jesse Minter and one of the better rosters in the league, though the Bengals loom large as well with quarterback Joe Burrow as well as receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins."

Of course, with Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers on offense, the Ravens can always bounce back and be one of the top units in the NFL with just those three alone. Adding in Hendrickson with Kyle Hamilton, Travis Jones, and Roquan Smith, the defense has a great chance of bouncing back from last season's nightmare season.

Pittsburgh has an odd situation: not knowing who its starting quarterback will be. Ravens fans learned the hard way how Aaron Rodgers was able to get the job done at the position, as many in Baltimore hope it will be more of Will Howard taking over in 2026.

On paper, the Ravens have a more talented coaching staff and roster than the Steelers. Minter is a defensive genius, while Pittsburgh head coach Mike McCarthy has been one of the most consistent coaches in the NFL over the past decade-plus, having won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

The Cincinnati Bengals are always going to pose as a threat as long as Joe Burrow is their quarterback, but it certainly feels like a two-horse race between the Steelers and Ravens. Some people already have Super Bowl aspirations for the Ravens, so Baltimore might be in trouble if they don't at least win the AFC North in Year 1 under Minter.

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