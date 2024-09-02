Lamar Jackson, Ravens Facing Certain Challenge in Week 1
On the long, long list of things that went wrong for the Baltimore Ravens in last season's AFC Championship Game, their struggles against the blitz is very high on said list.
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by aggressive defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, brought the heat on 43.5 percent of Lamar Jackson's dropbacks, almost twice the rate the Ravens blitzed Patrick Mahomes. That approach paid off, as the Chiefs sacked Jackson four times and hit him seven times en route to a 17-10 victory.
"There were all types of things that went on in the game that could have worked for us and went our way [like] getting the ball out," Jackson told reporters. "[There were] certain things that went on. We missed certain things throughout that game. There were all types of things, I just can't pinpoint them blitzing us, because we picked them up here and there. [There were] all types of things we could've done better in that game."
With the teams set to rekindle their rivalry in Thursday's season opener, the Ravens know they'll have to be ready for extra pressure all night long. Jackson has handled the blitz well throughout the offseason, but it's another thing entirely to face it in an actual game.
"That's going to take IDing those pressures when they're coming; IDing how to pick them up or to block them or to throw off them with the hots and the different things and then executing," head coach John Harbaugh said. "That's what it takes. When a team comes after you and blitzes, you have to meet them. You have to meet them where you stand. Stand your ground and then attack them. That's what you have to do. We've been working hard at that – we always have. [I'm] looking forward to seeing how we do."
Complicating matters is the fact that this will be the Ravens' first game with their new offensive line, which features three new starters. It'll be a trial by fire for the young and unproven big men, especially considering that Kansas City had the second-most sacks in the league last season only behind Baltimore.
If the Ravens are to start their season on the right foot, and get a bit of revenge for their defeat in January, then they'll have to be ready for the Chiefs' defensive onslaught.
