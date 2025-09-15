Lamar Jackson Shows Trust in Ravens Underrated WR
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's arsenal of wide receivers this season is probably the best it has ever been. Zay Flowers is fresh off a 1,000-yard season and looks just as good this year. DeAndre Hopkins is proving he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Rashod Bateman has had a slow start, but he should get back on tract after a career year in 2024 as well.
Despite all the weapons he has at his disposal, he's still finding ways to give some of the depth receivers some love too.
One of said depth receivers is Tylan Wallace, who caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown, just the second receiving score of his career, in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. He also had a crucial fumble recovery just before the touchdown to ensure a blocked punt didn't go to waste.
Wallace is normally more of a special teams player, but has slowly but surely earned more of a role in the offense over time. Head coach John Harbaugh attributes that to the level of trust that he and Jackson share.
"I'll tell you, this would be a great question for Lamar too, because I know [Wallace] is a guy that Lamar trusts," Harbaugh told reporters after the game. "He's a football player. He's a football player, and he does football things. He blocks people, he catches passes when you throw it to him, he returns punts, breaks tackles and runs for touchdowns. I am proud of these guys."
Wallace wasn't the only unheralded wideout who got some love on Sunday. Devontez Walker, a 2024 fourth-round pick, had two receptions for 26 yards and two touchdowns, now bringing him to three career touchdowns on as many catches.
"I feel like he [Walker] and I just pride ourselves on waiting for the opportunity, and when it comes, being ready for it," Wallace said. "I was telling 'Tez,' you just never know when that opportunity is going to come, but just make sure you take advantage of it. I feel like he did a really good job of taking advantage of the opportunity he had today, and as long as we can keep doing that, we'll be fine."
Jackson didn't have the best day passing, but still threw for four touchdowns with no interceptions. That's not just a testament to his ability, but also to his receivers, both the stars and the depth options.
