Ravens Shut Down Browns in Dominant Win
After last week's collapse against the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens knew they couldn't let one loss snowball going forward.
That's exactly what happened last year, as after a heartbreaking road loss in Week 1, they came home and suffered a stunning loss to a seemingly inferior opponent. Heading into Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, who are widely expected to be in the AFC North's basement this year, the Ravens focused on putting the past behind them.
Fortunately, they did just that and took care of business with a 41-17 victory to get in the win column for the first time this season.
Contrary to what the final score may indicate, this game was actually somewhat close until the Ravens blew it open in the fourth quarter. Considering how often they've struggled in closing out games over the past few years, though, it's hard to blame them for not taking their foot off the gas.
The Ravens only had 243 yards of total offense, a stark contrast to their normal output over the past couple of years. However, they were still able to light up the scoreboard thanks to their defense and special teams units creating some golden opportunities. In fact, four of their six scoring drives began in Browns territory.
Special teams ace Jake Hummel had the first big play of the day, blocking a Browns punt in the second quarter to set the Ravens up just outside the red-zone. Lamar Jackson would find Tylan Wallace for a 15-yard touchdown just two plays later.
Then cornerback Nate Wiggins got in on the fun, picking off Joe Flacco early in the third quarter and bringing it back 60 yards to set his team up on the 5-yard line. It took four plays to score, but Jackson eventually found Devontez Walker for a two-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.
Finally, Tavius Robinson scored a strip-sack on Joe Flacco and Roquan Smith took it back 64 yards to the house. It was Smith's first fumble return touchdown of his career, as well as just his second touchdown overall after a pick-six with the Chicago Bears back in 2021.
Jackson completed 19 of 29 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns on the day, with the only blemish being the fact that he took three sacks. Derrick Henry was surprisingly quiet, though, rushing just 11 times for 23 yards, his lowest as a Raven.
For Cleveland, Flacco completed 25 of 45 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his return to Baltimore. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins ran 10 times for 61 yards in his NFL debut.
It wasn't the prettiest win, and the Ravens definitely have somet things to clean up before their Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions, but they're more than happy to get in the win column.
