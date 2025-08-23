Ravens Rising WR Learning From Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are excited about the growth second-year pro Devontez Walker has shown during training camp.
Walker could be in line for a larger role this season after catching only one pass in his rookie year. He spoke with reporters on how he is building a rapport with quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"After a series or something out there, [Lamar Jackson] will come to us, pull us to him, and we'll talk through the route or the concept or whatnot, and what he wants, what he needs, what we want [and] what we need," Walker said via the team's website.
"Then, [he's] just going out there and showing it, and then also communicating that stuff that he needs to the coaches. So, [we're] all just being on one accord, and I feel like that's helped me out a lot. Like I said before, [we're] just building that confidence and rapport with him."
Walker is behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins and Tylan Wallace in the depth chart, but he is expected to be one of the final players to make the cut in the wide receiver room.
The former North Carolina Tar Heel is excited to soak up some knowledge from the other veterans on the team at his position.
"I've been able to gain a lot [from] watching them. [Seeing] how they approach the details and their routes and being able to do those things in their routes, it has helped me out a lot. Watching them and then trying to go out there and do what they did, I feel like it has been really big for me," Walker said.
It will be hard for Walker to get playing time if the players above him stay healthy. However, Flowers, Bateman and Hopkins each have history of injuries, so there's reason to believe the Ravens will need him at some point this season.
If anything, his preseason showings have given the Ravens more confidence in putting him on the field sooner and more frequently.
