Ravens Give Concerning Update on Star's Injury Setback

The Baltimore Ravens completed their final practice before their critical Week 15 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. Still, it's not looking suitable for the playing status of one of their offensive starters.

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman had no practice status earlier in the week, but was added to the injury report with an ankle injury. The latest is that Bateman did not practice in the final practice. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on Bateman and his status for the Bengals game.

"Rashod couldn't go today with the ankle. We'll have to see how it looks tomorrow and this Sunday."

Coach Harbaugh on WR Rashod Bateman’s status pic.twitter.com/tWh4Cyufjt — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 12, 2025

Bateman in jeopardy of not playing against the Bengals

Losing Bateman would be a significant loss to the passing game for Baltimore, despite this season being a down year for him. He's already missed two this season due to injury and has recently played in the last two games.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

In 11 games this season, Bateman has caught 18 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He's only caught two passes in the last two games against the Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

More will be put on Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins to step up in the passing game for Lamar Jackson. Hopkins himself has had a slow season as well, but Flowers is playing well while underperforming as a number-one receiver.

Watch for Jackson to turn more to his tight end Mark Andrews, who got a contract extension last week, and Isaiah Likely, who is having the roughest two weeks of any player on the team, with two touchdowns taken off the board for reversal of call and a fumble. This might be the game where Andrews and Likely can combine for a massive game that is much needed this late in the season.

This shouldn't change the offensive strategy for the Ravens, as they would like to stay balanced between the run and pass. Derrick Henry should get his carries as usual and try to move the ball forward without Jackson's scrambling being used as often.

Baltimore is in desperation mode, as they must win out the rest of the season to secure a spot in the playoffs and potentially the AFC North divisional title as well. Losing to the Bengals two weeks ago is what put them in this position in the first place, and they must find a way to get it done, potentially without Bateman, depending on how the next couple of days go.

