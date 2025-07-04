Legendary Ravens Team Named Top 10 Super Bowl Winner
The Baltimore Ravens have won two Super Bowls since the turn of the century, and each of them came in very different fashions. The 2000 Baltimore Ravens fielded arguably the greatest defense in NFL history, yielding less than two touchdowns per game and establishing themselves as one of the most legendary units of all time.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report ranked every Super Bowl-winning team of the 21st century, and the 2000 Ravens ranked No. 8.
"Their out-of-this-world defense surrendered just 10.3 points per game (best among 21st-century champions) as they generated an off-the-charts 49 takeaways," Gagnon writes. "They also dominated the postseason with four double-digit-point victories and a Super Bowl blowout of the Giants. Four players from this squad are now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Shannon Sharpe, Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden and Roy Woodson."
The only negative about the team was that their offense was one of the worst, if not the worst ever for a Super Bowl-winning team.
"Their lackluster offense averaged just 20.8 points per game (worst among 21st-century champions), and they didn't face much stiff competition before the playoffs," Gagnon writes.
The 2012 Ravens were not gifted such a high ranking, as they were the No. 22 ranked team.
[The 2012 Ravens were a] mere 10-6 team," Gagnon writes. "They rank ahead of just the two Giants squads with a scoring margin of plus-54."
Gagnon did note, however, that the 2012 squad protected the ball very well.
"They turned the ball over just 16 times in 16 regular-season games before Joe Flacco and Co. lit up the postseason. Only the 2010 Packers had more Pro Bowlers than them (seven)."
Now it is just a matter of finding out if this current iteration of the Ravens can add a Super Bowl championship of their own while they still have a quarterback in Lamar Jackson who is one of the best players in the NFL.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!