Ravens WR Due for Breakout Season?
While Nate Wiggins and Roger Rosengarten made significant impacts in their rookie seasons, most of the Baltimore Ravens' 2024 draft picks didn't see too much action last year.
However, several of them are poised to play bigger roles in 2025. Sanoussi Kane is in line to be the team's No. 3 safety, Adisa Isaac could become a key piece of the pass rush, and Devontez Walker looks like a receiver ready to make noise.
According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Walker, a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina, has been the Ravens' most surprising player of the offseason thus far.
"The 2024 fourth-round pick was Baltimore's most consistent wide receiver during spring practices and recorded two of the biggest catches of minicamp," Hensley wrote. "On the first day, Walker made an over-the-shoulder grab 20 yards downfield. On the second day, he delivered an acrobatic grab over cornerback T.J. Tampa along the sideline."
"Walker is looking to become a bigger part of the passing game after a forgettable rookie season, when his only catch was a 21-yard touchdown. He appears to be the front-runner to be Baltimore's No. 4 wide receiver behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins."
Head coach John Harbaugh clearly agrees, as he heaped praise on Walker following mandatory minicamp last month.
"Well, I saw a catch on the sideline [today] that was spectacular. That was pretty awesome," Harbaugh told reporters on June 18. "Every day, all he does is show up and go 100 miles an hour. We did get him to talk today, because it's his birthday tomorrow, so we have birthday wisdom, birthday 'Wise Words,' and so he gave us a wise word. I made him stand up to do it, so he loved that."
"But yes, he's got a chance to be really good."
Walker only played eight games at North Carolina due to a controversial NCAA issue, but dazzled with 41 receptions for 699 yards and seven touchdowns. Even as a rookie, his lone catch was an impressive 21-yard touchdown against the New York Giants, showing a glimpse of his potential at the NFL level.
With a larger sample size, Walker has the chance to be a key piece of the Ravens' passing attack.
