It's Now or Never for Ravens HC
The Baltimore Ravens are entering the 2025 season with perhaps the most talented roster of the Lamar Jackson era. They added DeAndre Hopkins to their receiving corps, and also signed veteran cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jaire Alexander to add to their defense. On top of that, Baltimore also drafted Georgia safety Malaki Starks and Marshall edge rusher Mike Green, both of whom will be expected to be impact players right away.
Even with all of their returning talent, as well as the aforementioned additions, the Ravens remain in prove-it territory. They've had multiple great rosters in the Lamar Jackson era, yet they've only made it to the AFC Championship Game once, and haven't made it to the Super Bowl with No. 8 under center. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated highlighted the Ravens' additions, and posed the question on if they can finally get over the hump in the AFC.
"It’s go time for the Ravens," Breer writes. "They made it through the remaking of their offensive line and a defensive coordinator change last year. They don’t have a discernible hole on the roster. A good secondary now has rookie Malaki Starks and veteran Jaire Alexander. Derrick Henry looked like the ultimate outlier at running back last year. The pass rush has some questions, but Kyle Van Noy has been reimagined as an edge rusher and has 21.5 sacks in 30 games as a Raven. So, can Lamar Jackson & Co. kick the door down?"
If the Ravens meet a fate similar to the one that has ended each season since 2018, there will be real questions about whether head coach John Harbaugh is the guy going forward. Even after they extended their head coach, continuing to yield the same results would be cause for a change, which would begin with Harbaugh.
