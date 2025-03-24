Chargers Sign Former Ravens Safety
The Baltimore Ravens' secondary is in need of some re-tooling. Brandon Stephens left via free agency and joined the New York Jets. And while Stephens was very polarizing to Ravens fans, his departure leaves a hole at the cornerback position opposite Nate Wiggins on the outside and Marlon Humphrey in the slot.
Baltimore also would benefit from a veteran, reliable safety to put next to Kyle Hamilton, and one former Raven has been scratched off that list, as he has signed elsewhere.
Per Jordan Schultz, the Los Angeles Chargers are re-signing safety Tony Jefferson after he came out of retirement to join the Chargers last season. In eight games, he registered 27 tackles in what was his 10th season in the NFL.
Jefferson spent three seasons with the Ravens from 2017-19. He returned to Baltimore for four games in 2021 before joining the New York Giants in 2022 and retiring after the season. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2013 by the Arizona Cardinals, where he appeared in all 16 games as a rookie. He was a Cardinal from 2013-16 before signing with the Ravens.
