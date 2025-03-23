Raven Country

Three Free Agents Ravens Should Sign

There is still a big influx of talent remaining on the free agent market for the Baltimore Ravens to bring in.

Jarrett Bailey

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens have had a fairly pedestrian offseason. They retained left tackle Ronnie Stanley ahead of the new league year beginning, which was a massive move. But in terms of external imports in free agency, the only big move they've made is signing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year deal.

That in mind, there is still a good collection of difference-makers on the open market, and the Ravens should consider making these additions sooner than later.

WR Keenan Allen

Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images


The Ravens already added one former receiver from the AFC West, and they should add another. Allen did wonders for Caleb Williams in 2024, catching 70 passes and seven touchdowns. Having him play the role of a big power slot receiver would give Lamar Jackson a go-to underneath target in short-yardage situations, but also someone who can still make big plays at all levels of the field.

CB Chidobe Awuzie

Dec 8, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (13) runs onto the field during intros against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images


The Tennessee Titans released Awuzie on March 15th after a season in which he gave them less than expected. However, getting him in a secondary that features multiple other stars in Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton would take the pressure to be perfect off him. New scenery with a contender would also do him well and give Baltimore a player who has proven himself to be valuable in Cincinnati.

EDGE Von Miller

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

It's been talked about plenty, but the Ravens and adding veteran defenders - specifically in the front seven - is something they are known for doing. You don't want Miller as a three-down player at this stage of his career, but utilizing him like a closer in baseball in the biggest moments of the game could prove to be beneficial.

