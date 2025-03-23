Three Free Agents Ravens Should Sign
The Baltimore Ravens have had a fairly pedestrian offseason. They retained left tackle Ronnie Stanley ahead of the new league year beginning, which was a massive move. But in terms of external imports in free agency, the only big move they've made is signing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year deal.
That in mind, there is still a good collection of difference-makers on the open market, and the Ravens should consider making these additions sooner than later.
WR Keenan Allen
The Ravens already added one former receiver from the AFC West, and they should add another. Allen did wonders for Caleb Williams in 2024, catching 70 passes and seven touchdowns. Having him play the role of a big power slot receiver would give Lamar Jackson a go-to underneath target in short-yardage situations, but also someone who can still make big plays at all levels of the field.
CB Chidobe Awuzie
The Tennessee Titans released Awuzie on March 15th after a season in which he gave them less than expected. However, getting him in a secondary that features multiple other stars in Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton would take the pressure to be perfect off him. New scenery with a contender would also do him well and give Baltimore a player who has proven himself to be valuable in Cincinnati.
EDGE Von Miller
It's been talked about plenty, but the Ravens and adding veteran defenders - specifically in the front seven - is something they are known for doing. You don't want Miller as a three-down player at this stage of his career, but utilizing him like a closer in baseball in the biggest moments of the game could prove to be beneficial.
