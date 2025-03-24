Ravens Show Love to Maryland After Electric Buzzer Beater
The Baltimore Ravens are the main attraction among Maryland sports teams for much of the year, but right now, that honor belongs to the Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team.
After posting a 25-8 record in the regular season, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play, the Terrapins earned the No. 4 seed in the West Region, and made the cross-country trek to Seattle to begin the NCAA Tournament. They made short work of their first-round opponent in the Grand Canyon Lopes, but their second-round opponent in the Colorado State Rams proved to be a much tougher foe.
The Rams, who earned a No. 12 seed after winning the Mountain West Tournament, went blow for blow with the Terrapins throughout Sunday's game, and Jalen Lake's three-point gave them a one-point lead with six seconds to go.
Maryland needed a hero, and Baltimore-native Derik Queen became that hero. The star freshman took the inbound pass, drove to the basket and hit the game-winning shot to give the Terrapins a 72-71 win and send them to the Sweet 16.
After the game, Queen, who scored a team-high 17 points, cited his hometown as the reason for his confidence.
“I’m from Baltimore,” Queen said after the game, per the Baltimore Banner. “That’s why.”
“I just want to put on for Baltimore. A lot of people don’t really make it out of Baltimore, and I just wanted to come here and make a change. And hopefully I did make a change so Coach [Kevin] Willard can keep getting a lot of local kids.”
The Ravens appreciated that shoutout, showing love to Queen and the Terrapins after the first weekend of the tournament.
Queen's buzzer-beater was cathartic on its own, but especially considering the Terrapins were on the wrong end of one recently. They lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on a buzzer-beater, so to win a game on one was a nice reversal.
Next up, the Terrapins take on the No. 1 seed Florida Gators in the Sweet 16 in San Francisco.
