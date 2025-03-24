Ravens Adjust Michael Pierce Retirement, Add Cap Space
The Baltimore Ravens had several unsung heroes on the defensive side of the ball in 2024, especially when they got hot late in the season and came into their own as a unit. One of those role players who stepped up was defensive tackle Michael Pierce.
Pierce had 19 tackles and two sacks in 11 games in 2024, along with a viral interception in Week 18 to put the icing on the cake in a win over the Cleveland Browns. Pierce somewhat surprisingly retired after the season, bringing an end to a nine-year career. And now, the Ravens are making some adjustments to his contract to free up some cap space in the aftermath.
Per Brian McFarland, Pierce and the Ravens have made it to where the Ravens can transact Pierce's retirement post-June 1. This removes his $2 million roster bonus and his workout bonus while creating $745,000 in cap space now and then an additional $1.255 million in cap space after June 1.
Pierce went undrafted out of Samford in 2016 before getting scooped up by the Ravens. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie with Baltimore. He appeared in at least 14 games over the next three seasons, before sitting out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 before returning to Baltimore in 2022.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!