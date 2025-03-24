Former Ravens Safety Visiting NFC Team
Former Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams is visiting the Carolina Panthers on Monday, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports.
The Ravens released Williams, 28, on March 12 after a brutal season. The eight-year veteran allowed a passer rating of 148.4 when targeted - just 10 points shy of a perfect rating - this season, and didn't have a single interception despite his takeaways being his greatest strength. Baltimore made him a healthy scratch for the final seven games of the season, including the postseason.
Williams signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens in 2022, one of the biggest free agent contracts the team has ever handed out. He played decently well in his first two seasons with the Ravens, even if he dealt with injuries throughout that time. With things going off the rails this season, it made sense to part ways.
The Ravens designated Williams as a post-June 1 cut, freeing up $2.1 million in cap space while taking on $6.723 million in dead money. They previously reworked his contract to free up an additional $9.9 million in cap space and facilitate his eventual release.
Williams spent the first five years of his career with the New Orleans Saints, starting all 76 games he appeared in for them.
Now, Williams could join another NFC South team, and one that desperately needs defensive help at that. The Panthers ranked dead last in both yards allowed (404.5 per game) and points allowed (31.4) by a significant margin last season. They allowed more than 30 points nine times in 17 games and only allowed fewer than 20 points once.
While signing Williams is a risk after the dreadful season he had in Baltimore, he has previously shown he can be an effective starter. The Panthers, or any other team who signs him, will hope that last year was the exception, not the rule.
