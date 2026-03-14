The Baltimore Ravens have certainly not been shy about putting themselves out there during the last week of free agency.

They first made a massive trade with two of their first-round picks going to the Las Vegas Raiders for edge rusher Maxx Crosby, but backed out after a failed physical. That then turned into signing four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson less than 24 hours later with a four-year, $118 million contract.

Hendrickson's signing was an unorthodox signing for the Ravens, as they really put themselves out there in a way they have never done so over the last decade. While this is a move that, on paper, looks like a massive home run for the Ravens, there is a considerable risk Baltimore is taking with the signing.

There is a risk with signing Trey Hendrickson

One thing that was brought up during Hendrickson's introductory press conference was his age, as he is currently 31 and about to enter his 10th NFL season. The media asked the Ravens whether Hendrickson's age would be a concern, and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta shut it down.

"I've seen some of the best guys, especially at this position, play a very, very long time and do well," DeCosta said. "We've had a few, and I think Trey is going to be the next guy to do that for us."

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hendrickson also responded to that question as he is not focused on the far future, but on making sure he can be the best player now.

"Those are conversations that will take care of themselves year after year of playing to the standard that I have for myself and being the best Trey Hendrickson I can be," Hendrickson said. "We'll let the chips fall where they do."

While Hendrickson has played better as the years have gone on, Father Time has always gone undefeated, and many thought that his hip and pelvis injury, which required core muscle surgery and left him missing 10 games last season, was the aging process getting to him. Hendrickson assured the media at the presser that he was feeling good and ready to play.

Still, giving a 31-year-old lineman coming off a serious injury a four-year deal that's worth almost $30 million per year is a massive risk the Ravens are taking. The resume helps bring some comfort as he has been to four Pro Bowls and one All-Pro selection.

It doesn't help that the Ravens had Crosby in the building before settling on Hendrickson. If they whiff on this move, it is the kind of move that can get people fired. Baltimore must make sure that Hendrickson is the real deal and gets the job done.

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