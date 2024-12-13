Dolphins Release Former Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s stay with the Miami Dolphins was a brief one, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday morning that the two sides have mutually agreed to part ways.
Beckham, who spent last season in Baltimore, signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with Miami this offseason. He began the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and did not make his debut until October. In nine games with the Dolphins, Beckham had just nine receptions for 55 yards with no touchdowns.
The three-time Pro Bowl receiver just seemed to be a poor fit in Miami's offense, which already features two exceptional wideouts in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. With other pass-catchers producing more, such as tight end Jonnu Smith, and rookie wide receiver Malik Washington due for more playing time, Beckham became expendable.
Due to his release coming on a Friday, Beckham will remain on waivers until Monday. If no team claims him by them, he'll be free to sign wherever he wants. He's owed around $200,000 for the remainder of the season, and is not close to reaching the incentives on his contract.
Pelissero adds that Beckham is looking for opportunities elsewhere, and one might wonder if a return to Baltimore is in the cards. The Ravens could potentially use some help at wide receiver after the Diontae Johnson trade has blown up in their face, and Beckham knows Todd Monken's offense well, recording 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns last season.
The Los Angeles Rams, who Beckham won Super Bowl LVI with and are still in the playoff race, could be another intriguing destination.
Given his lack of production this year, though, it's fair to wonder if any team will scoop him up.
