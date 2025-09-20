NFL Hits Ravens LB with Big Fine
The NFL is handing down some punishment to Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy for a head-scratching reason.
Per reports from Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the league is fining Van Noy $17,389 for landing his "body weight" on Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco on the first play from scrimmage in Week 2.
Van Noy eventually left the game with a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him for multiple games.
Talk about adding insult to a literal injury.
Van Noy has already been ruled out for Monday's home game against the Detroit Lions due to the injury he suffered against Cleveland. He has posted four total tackles so far this season after leading Baltimore with 12.5 sacks in 2024.
Week 3 will mark another reunion for Van Noy against his former team. The Lions selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of BYU. He spent two full seasons with Detroit before being traded to the New England Patriots during the 2016 campaign.
During his time with the Lions, Van Noy played in 30 games (seven starts) while posting 39 total tackles and a sack.
However, he has had a successful stint with Baltimore since joining the team in 2023. The Ravens rewarded Van Noy during this past offseason by adjusting his contract to add $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses to his contract, which averages out to $29,412 per game.
"I felt like I did a lot of good things last year, and I led the team in sacks, QB hits [and] think TFLs," Van Noy said. "There's so many more plays to be made to help the team out, but also help other guys out — not just myself— just helping the team get better, insert myself a little bit more, just [getting] more comfortable as a team and hungry to get back to where we keep failing, which is the playoffs."
Even without Van Noy, Ravens will look for another big win over Detroit after beating the Lions 38-6 in Week 7 of the 2023 season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!